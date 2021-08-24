On this day: Maguire's first England call-up

On this day in 2017, then-Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire received his first England call-up from manager Gareth Southgate for World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia.

The next summer, he would play a key role in the Three Lions' run to the World Cup semi-finals in Russia, and in August 2019 he became the world's most expensive defender, joining Manchester United for £80m.

Having also made the Euro 2020 final with England this year, Maguire has gone on to earn 37 caps - scoring four goals.