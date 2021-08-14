Watford 3-2 Aston Villa: Smith reaction

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith, speaking to BBC Sport: "We were unrecognisable from what I've seen in pre-season in the first half and what I had seen last season. We lacked intensity and got done on the counter. We were better in the second half but always going to leave ourselves a little open.

"We've got new players who can play in a number of different positions. We were missing Ollie Watkins through injury. Whether Jack [Grealish] is in or not we can perform certainly a lot better than that. We had spells in the second half.

"There is always a bounce when you are newly promoted and their fans got behind them but I don't put the loss down to that."