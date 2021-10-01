BBC Sport

Tuchel on James, performance levels and Hasenhuttl

Published

Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Chelsea host Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Blues boss:

  • Reece James won’t join up with the England squad “unless he’s joining up with the water polo team as he’s only training in the pool”;

  • Mason Mount is fit and back in the squad to face Southampton;

  • After defeats by Manchester City and Juventus, Tuchel says Chelsea must make the "little step from 90% to 100%";

  • The Blues manager says “it is only logical” for his players to be physically and mentally tired after playing so many matches;

  • But he wants his team to believe in the process: “Trust in what we do, what we are, support the group and let the players support each other”;

  • Speaking on this weekend's opposing manager, Tuchel said Ralph Hasenhuttl is "a nice guy but that does not count for 90 minutes".

