Solskjaer on injuries, Ronaldo, Neville & elusive trophy
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Champions League group game against Villarreal.
Here are the key lines from the Red Devils boss:
Harry Maguire is out for a "few weeks" with a calf injury sustained in Saturday's defeat by Aston Villa but Luke Shaw could make a quick recovery from a muscle problem after going off in the same match;
Solskjaer admitted the visit of the La Liga side is a "very important game" after United lost their group opener to Young Boys, adding "you need 10 or 12 points to go through" so if they lose this, United then "need four wins";
He feels Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 13 times against Villarreal in his career, is "almost worth one guaranteed goal" against the Spanish side;
Solskjaer said Gary Neville "knows the DNA at the club and what we are trying to do" after the former United defender reportedly claimed his old team lack a specific style;
The head coach said he "embraced" the pressure of trying to win his first trophy as United manager and described the challenge as "a privilege" but added "at this club we have an obligation to win in a certain style".