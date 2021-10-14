Arteta on Vieira, Henry's criticism and Lacazette future
- Published
George Cummins, BBC Sport
Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal’s home game with Crystal Palace on Monday (20:00 BST).
Here are the key points from the Gunners boss:
No new injury concerns, but players are still returning from international duty. Midfielder Granit Xhaka, expected to be out for three months with a knee injury, is "progressing well”;
Arteta called Palace boss and ex-Gunners midfielder Patrick Vieira an “Arsenal legend" and said he "hopes he gets the reception he deserves”;
On comments from Thierry Henry that Arsenal aren't going in the right direction under his management, Arteta responded: "It's just another opinion and you have to respect that";
Asked whether striker Alexandre Lacazette will be sold in January, Arteta said: "No. We are focusing on getting the best out of Laca. He’s showing every day his commitment is here. We want to give him the right minutes."