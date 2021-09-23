Man Utd v Aston Villa: Head-to-head stats

Manchester United have won 18 of their last 21 home league games against Aston Villa (drawn two, lost one), failing to score on just one occasion in that run.

Aston Villa have picked up just one win in their last 45 Premier League games against Manchester United (D11 L33) and are winless in their last 17 against them since a 1-0 win at Old Trafford in December 2009.