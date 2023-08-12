Sheffield United 0-1 Crystal Palace: What Heckingbottom said

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom following his side's loss to Crystal Palace: "We knew it was going to be tough, we knew we'd be up against it. Palace deserve the win but there's nothing that scores us in this league, we just know we've got to get better from here on in.

"I think we needed to get the first goal and take advantage in that first half, when we were much more competitive. We had moments when we were 1-0 down but never really created much, especially in open play. But I'm proud of the players and proud of the effort.

"We set a record for the number of Under-21 players making their debut in the EFL but I can't say I want to set the same sort of record in the Premier League. We want and need the injured players back, we want and need reinforcements, and if we get that we'll keep improving."