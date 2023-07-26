Killie add Cardiff full-back Davies on loan

Kilmarnock have signed teenage full-back Tom Davies on a season-long loan from Cardiff.

The Wales youth international came through the ranks of his local club to make a full senior debut in the League Cup in August 2021, his only appearance for the Bluebirds to date.

Alongside representing Cardiff's Under-23 side last term, the 19-year-old had a spell on loan with Cymru Premier side Pontypridd United.

The Welshman follows Corrie Ndaba, Robbie Deas, Will Dennis, Kyle Magennis, Matty Kennedy, Kieran O'Hara, Stuart Findlay, Lewis Mayo and Marley Watkins in signing for Kilmarnock this summer.