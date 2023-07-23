Manchester City manager Pep Gardiola has warned that striker Erling Haaland is in better shape now than when he arrived from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Haaland, who broke the Premier League season scoring record with 36 goals and hit 52 in total in his first season at Etihad Stadium, netted twice in the second half as City came from 2-0 to beat Yokohama F Marinos 5-3 in Tokyo on Sunday.

"Compared to last season he is fitter," said Guardiola of the Norwegian. "He is much better than last season when he arrived.

"We would love him to be like last season. He is not injured, which is good, but he is still away from it like everyone.

"He knows what he has to do. We know him and in a few weeks he will be in better condition than he is now."

The friendly at Japan National Stadium saw right-back Kyle Walker start as captain, Mateo Kovacic make his debut in midfield and Joao Cancelo play following his loan spell at Bayern Munich.

John Stones, Julian Alvarez and Rodrio were also on target for City against Yokohama.

"It's a good test because we don't have enough preparation," said Guardiola.

"Many things we can improve, of course, and no-one injured, which is the most important thing.

"Now we rest and prepare for Bayern Munich."

City face the Bundesliga champions at the same venue on Wednesday (11:30 BST kick-off).