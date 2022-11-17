Former West Ham goalkeeper Robert Green feels J﻿ames Maddison could be Gareth Southgate's "Swiss army knife" as England look for ways to eke out results at the World Cup.

T﻿he Leicester playmaker met the media on Wednesday before their opening Group B game with Iran, and Green was impressed by his comments.

"﻿He sounds humble and comes across really well," Green told BBC Radio 5 Live's World Cup Daily podcast. "This is a guy in the form of his life so just let him get on the pitch.

"﻿I don't think he'll start but he will be like Tigger on the sidelines bouncing and saying, 'let me on!'

"﻿He's got character and you'd back him to come on and make a difference. You can see Gareth surveying a locked door of a defence and wondering where his Swiss army knife to throw on and just do something."

Ex-Manchester United forward Dion Dublin agreed, saying Maddison's freedom of expression is a real asset for England.

"﻿He's not a safe footballer or going to be scared to do something," Dublin said. "He is a free-flowing spirit who makes things happen and he will be dangerous."

L﻿isten to more discussion on Maddison from 25'00 on BBC Sounds