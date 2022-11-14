N﻿ewcastle claimed a 1-0 victory over Chelseaon Saturday, a result that sees two Magpies make Garth Crooks' team of the week.

N﻿ick Pope

The save by Nick Pope from Chelsea's Conor Gallagher was impressive but nothing less than what I expected from an international goalkeeper.

The question is, when is Pope going to replace Jordan Pickford for England? Everton are languishing in 17th place while Pope, 30, has helped Newcastle into the top four, keeping clean sheets, and his confidence is sky high.

Gareth Southgate must not lose the self-assurance Pope has gained from playing so well for the Magpies these past few months. I very much doubt Southgate will remove Pickford from the number-one spot but based on form he should for their first game in Qatar against Iran.

K﻿ieran Trippier

The inclusion of Kieran Trippier in England's World Cup squad is not just indicative of how well he's playing but also the impact his captaincy is having on Newcastle United.

The full-back has been outstanding for much of the season and instrumental in the Geordies sitting proudly among the Premier League elite.

F﻿ind out who else made Garth's team of the week here