Celtic's D﻿aizen Maeda started Japan's final Group E match against Spain, as the Samurai Blue staged another dramatic comeback.

T﻿railing at the break to Alvaro Morata's header, Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka put them in front within seven minutes of the restart.

M﻿aeda went off after an hour as his team-mates held on to top their group and set up a meeting with Croatia on Monday.

T﻿hat means Maeda will come up against his Celtic team-mate Josip Juranovic in the last 16, and the Scottish champions will have at least one player in the quarter-finals.

