Transfer news: Blues target Barella could be available for £77m in 2024
- Published
Inter Milan rejected approaches from Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United for Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella this summer, but the 26-year-old could be available for about £77m next year. (CaughtOffside), external
Chelsea, Barcelona and Bayern Munich all tried to sign Marco Verratti from Paris St-Germain this summer. (Football Transfers), external
And the 30-year-old Italy midfielder is now set to join Qatari side Al-Arabi from PSG for 45m euros (£38.7m). (Fabrizio Romano), external
Tottenham are on the verge of signing Hajduk Split's 16-year-old Croatian defender Luka Vuskovic, who had been linked with Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and PSG. (Standard), external
Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's full gossip column