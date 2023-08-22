Liverpool's new midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai looks set to become a "legend" at Anfield.

That's the view of the team on BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast.

"Szoboszlai just already feels like he is going to become a bit of a legend at Anfield," says presenter Giulia Bould.

"He seems very assured, very in control and he plays to the crowd. He is feeding off the energy and I think as a home star, he is going to be loving playing at Anfield. This lad, his presence, physically he looks huge. No one wanted to go after Steven Gerrard as number eight, be the next, next one. It feels better."

Chris Coughlin told The Red Kop: "He’s a massive influence. There is something about him. He shoots from range, one thing we don’t see an awful lot from Liverpool midfielders. His influence, range of passing, winning the penalty. He’s a Liverpool midfielded now that we expect goal contributions from. That in itself is something we have not seen for a while, arguably since Gerrard."