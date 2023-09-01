We asked what you made of the signing of Cole Palmer from Manchester City for £40m.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Suka: It's good to have Cole Palmer in. Now we just have to keep Conor Gallagher and sell other players that are not part of the project. It's been an exciting window for us.

Simon: Palmer is a great signing. Why City let him go is a puzzle, but what do any of us know really? We need someone now to fill in for Nkunku. Let's hope Nico can go on to bigger things and Raheem keeps up his form.

David: I think this is the best signing of the summer for us, and I think the best transfer out was Mason Mount. This guy can go a long way - quality. I'm becoming a little optimistic now. Great deal.

Chris: Not selling Gallagher and buying Palmer is wrong, in my opinion. Gallagher has this season been one of our best players, and if Palmer was that good why would City sell him? We need another striker like Nkunku while he is injured. An attacking midfielder is not needed.