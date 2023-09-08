BBC Asian Network's Ankur Desai has been on a mission to uncover what Luton Town's arrival in the Premier League means to the local community.

A Luton native, he believes the club's accession to the top of English football has been "a gamechanger" for a town where more than half the population is not white British and where more than 150 languages and dialects are spoken.

"A lot of teams say the community is at the heart of the club but for Luton it is really true," Desai says on special BBC podcast Luton Town: No Place Like Home.

Mostaque Koyes, community ambassador for the club, agrees: "Luton is a special place. Wherever there is a need, regardless of faith or background, the community steps up.

"So much is given locally but nationally that does not get recognised.

"I have been taken in with open arms. The way they value me. I respect them, they respect me. In the community, there is a local mosque. The club allows them to use the car park for Friday prayers and Ramadan.

"It's having that relationship to show the club actually care about the town."

Listen to the full podcast series on BBC Sounds

Did you know you can get Luton Town news, analysis and podcasts sent to you?