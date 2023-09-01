Hearts v Motherwell: Pick of the stats

Hearts' Lawrence Shankland has had more touches in the opposition box than any other Scottish Premiership player since the start of last season (249), while only Kyogo Furuhashi (32) has been involved in more goals than the Scotsman (29 – 25 goals, 4 assists).

Motherwell are unbeaten in their last nine Scottish Premiership matches (W6 D3). They last had a longer run without defeat in the top-flight between January and March 2010 (12).

Hearts have failed to score in their last two Scottish Premiership matches (D1 L1), the last time they drew a blank in three consecutive top-flight matches was in December 2019, losing all three matches in the process.

After their 2-0 win in February last season, Motherwell are aiming to pick up back-to-back league victories over Hearts for the first time since December 2019 (a run of three).