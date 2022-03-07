Watford 2-3 Arsenal: Pick of the stats

Arsenal have won four consecutive away games in the Premier League for the second time under Mikel Arteta (also April/May 2021).

Watford have lost more Premier League games against Arsenal than they have versus any other side in the competition’s history (13).

The Gunners have scored in all 16 of their Premier League games against Watford – only against West Brom (26/26) do the Gunners have a better 100% scoring rate in the competition.

Moussa Sissoko has scored two goals in his last three Premier League appearances, as many as he’d netted in his previous 131 combined.