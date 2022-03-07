BBC Sport

Watford 2-3 Arsenal: Pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
Published

  • Arsenal have won four consecutive away games in the Premier League for the second time under Mikel Arteta (also April/May 2021).

  • Watford have lost more Premier League games against Arsenal than they have versus any other side in the competition’s history (13).

  • The Gunners have scored in all 16 of their Premier League games against Watford – only against West Brom (26/26) do the Gunners have a better 100% scoring rate in the competition.

  • Moussa Sissoko has scored two goals in his last three Premier League appearances, as many as he’d netted in his previous 131 combined.

  • Bukayo Saka has been directly involved in more goals than any other under-21 player in the Premier League this season (13 - 8 goals, 5 assists).