'You want the fair winds, not the storm'

With just one win from their past 14 games, Roy Hodgson says confidence is low at Watford, but he hopes his side can reset before Saturday's game at Manchester United.

When asked if he believes he can pick his players up, Hodgson said: "It depends what you mean by confident.

"We are confident we can do a good job in preparing the team each week for the games. We are confident we have a group of players here who understand the gravity of the situation that we don't want to be relegated from the Premier League and know they are going to have to fight if that's not going to happen.

"I don't know where extra confidence comes from when you aren't winning matches and taking points. It's been a long spell now for Watford, both before we came and even in the brief time that we've been here, that those points have not been flowing in.

"Unfortunately, we've been steadily moving in the wrong direction rather than the right direction.

"After every game you need to reset the barometer and make certain that you have it pointing in the right direction. You want the fair winds and you don’t want the storm."