Busy Canaries visit Celtic Park
- Published
Celtic's pre-match preparations continue on Saturday with a friendly at home to Norwich City.
The side relegated to the English Championship have a busy weekend ahead of them as they face Hibernian at Easter Road on Sunday.
Skip twitter post
🟢 Pre-season Matchday in Paradise! ⚪— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 23, 2022
🆚 @NorwichCityFC
📍 Celtic Park
⌚ 3pm
💻 Watch Live on https://t.co/hiI9BAhSvz Worldwide
Subscribe below to @CelticTV⤵️#CELNOR | #SuccessNeverRests | #COYBIG 🍀
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post