Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says he hopes to be on the touchline for Saturday's game with Wolves after accepting an FA charge for last weekend's clash with Chelsea counterpart Thomas Tuchel.

Conte and Tuchel were both shown a red card for their altercation at the end of the fiery encounter at Stamford Bridge, which finished in a 2-2 draw, with the FA later charging the pair with improper behaviour.

They have until Thursday evening to respond to the charge.

"We have to accept every decision," said Conte. "Sometimes this type of situation can happen. It's not the first time and it won't be the last time that two coaches disagree.

"The most important thing is that we have to move on and respect each other. For me, the situation finishes there."

Harry Kane scored an injury-time equaliser at Chelsea to earn a point for Spurs, who showed fighting qualities that Conte says he is trying to transfer from himself to his squad.

"We have to show passion in every situation and I put passion in my job," he added. "My demand of my players is that they work really hard and to improve.

"I try to transfer the passion, the desire to win and to fight in the best way. If we want to win we need to be ready to fight in every game.

"People have said about Tottenham in the past, 'yes, they play well' - but if you have ambition, you also have to have the right spirit.

"During the game, you live or you die. If you live, it means your opponent died. If you die, it means your opponent won the game."