Livingston v Rangers - team news

Goalkeeper Shamal George is in line to make his Livingston debut after joining from Colchester United, but defender Tom Parkes is set to be out for a further six to nine months after being told he needs fresh knee surgery.

Morgan Boyes remains out while Cristian Montano will be assessed after a head knock.

New Rangers signing Rabbi Matondo will miss out with a knock, while striker Kemar Roofe and midfielder Alex Lowry are working their way back to fitness.

Colombia forward Alfredo Morelos, defender Filip Helander and midfielder Ianis Hagi are also absent from injuries picked up last season.

Did you know? Rangers have won their latest seven meetings with Livingston and are unbeaten on the opening day in their last 19 top-flight seasons, winning 14 of those.

To find out about all the weekend's matches, click HERE