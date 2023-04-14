Manchester United's late capitulation to Sevilla in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final proved they "are not a top European team yet", according to their former goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel.

Erik ten Hag's side raced into a two-goal lead and were cruising against the Spanish strugglers only to wilt in the face of late pressure and end up drawing.

"When they were two goals up, they needed to up the tempo and go for the third goal," Schmeichel told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "That's an ability Ten Hag needs to add.

"It was a little bit too casual from certain players and that is my worry. We have seen their lack of ability to manage a game and couple of times this season."

Schmeichel also pointed out a lack of on-field leadership at Old Trafford, most notably when a stricken Lisandro Martinez was carried from the field by two Sevilla players.

"The club captain was on the pitch and should have managed that situation," he said. "Sevilla had momentum and they carried him off because they wanted to keep going.

"United were under pressure so they needed to play the professional game. Instead, it meant United did not have time to regroup, have a conversation with each other and calm it down."

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague agreed with Schmeichel, saying: "Manchester United should have managed the game better.

"That's the difference between a good team that can be brilliant and a very, very good side that United are not yet."

Key stats

Man Utd failed to win a match in major European competition in which they had a two-goal lead for the first time since a 3-3 draw with Basel in September 2011.

They remain unbeaten in their last 25 home games in all competitions, winning 21 and drawing four.

