A﻿lex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

Saturday's game against Bournemouth quickly turned into an end-of-season exhibition showcasing Eberechi Eze rather than a competitive Premier League fixture, with elements of a farewell tour for some veteran players nearing the end of their contracts.

James McArthur made only his third cameo substitute appearance of the season, while club captain Luka Milivojevic's recent injury may deny such a Selhurst Park send off in two weeks.

In contrast, Joel Ward is continuing to stake his claim to extend his contract. Whereas there has been a sharp decline in the minutes for McArthur and Milivojevic for different reasons, Ward will end the season as Roy Hodgson's starting right-back.

Written off or underestimated in the latter half of his Palace career by some fans, other than a campaign as back-up to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ward has continued to defy that criticism.

It is still a clear transfer priority for the club to seek a new first-choice right-back this summer, which may spell the end for Ward's rotational rival Nathaniel Clyne, as modern football continues to rely heavily on creativity from wing-backs.

Still, Ward has proven he can offer Premier League-worthy performances as a reserve when called upon and has the flexibility to cover left-back or centre-half as depth.

Any initial drop in pace has seemingly plateaued, or is at least partially offset with positioning and experience. Aside from being unavailable for three matches in February, Ward has been fit for the remainder of the season - which isn't often said of 33-year-old outfield players.

With Milivojevic set to leave, Ward is one of three de facto vice-captains who could join him at the end of June.

As tempting as overhauling the squad may be, that leaves a challenging leadership vacuum to overcome.

Nearly 11 years after his transfer from Portsmouth, Ward has made the second-most top-flight appearances in the club's history. And as his Zidane-like pirouette turn on Saturday showed, he may still have some tricks left.