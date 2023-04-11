Interim head coach Frank Lampard feels the Champions League can offer Chelsea players "some escapism" and has urged his players to "play the occasion" in Wednesday's quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid.

Lampard managed Chelsea in 14 Champions League games in his previous spell with the club, but this will be his first time taking charge of a quarter-final tie in the competition.

Speaking in his pre-match new conference before the game he said: "We have to play to the occasion because the levels go up at this stage of the competition.

"I've been fortunate to manage in the Champions League and to be here as a manager when a week ago, I didn't know I'd be here, is a huge honour.

"It's an amazing challenge for me personally and for the club."

Chelsea have struggled in the league this season, sitting in the bottom half of the table and 14 points of the Champions League places and struggling to qualify for next season's competition.

When asked about whether the squad played better in the European competition than the league, he said: "I understand the question because I've viewed it from the outside.

"The Premier League is also one of the greatest challenges in world football. I think in the Champions League it sometimes offers you some escapism, a different speed of game, knockout football, they can all contribute to different success in the same season.

"At this stage, you're playing a team of the level of Real Madrid. The comparisons are pretty worthless.

"There is pressure on both teams because of the size of both clubs. Whatever the reason is there will be pressure.

"But, there's no better carrot in football than proving people wrong."