Max Killman, Daniel Podence and Ruben Neves remain out. Lage says they are getting closer but “it is hard to think they will return” in time to face Brighton.

He says Wolves are prepared for all eventualities over Neves’ future: “Anything can happen. To improve our squad we need to have the best players at the best price for us. Obviously we want our best players on the pitch and if they are all available, I will pick Ruben.”

On the team's run of six defeats in the last nine games: “We have had good games where we didn’t score but were creating chances and then we gave the opponent a chance and they scored. That’s why the Premier League is so hard. It’s about everyone. We need to be more aggressive and get the whole team higher up the pitch.”

On the final matches of the season: “The season finishes in about 20 days. We are into the final curve, the last 100m. We need to go to fight for sixth and seventh so we can play European football. It’s another opportunity for us.”