Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United's Raphinha says the club needs to be challenging for titles within a few years.

The 25-year-old Brazil winger, who has two years left on his contract at Elland Road, is reportedly attracting the interest of Barcelona - but he told BBC Radio Leeds he believes the Whites have the potential to be a major force again.

"Now Leeds need to be ambitious as a club. They need to stay in the Premier League and then improve season upon season, try to get back to where they were not long ago, fighting for titles and trying to get back into Europe.

"I think that's what will happen. It's not going to be this year, obviously. It might not be next year. But that is the plan."

As Leeds prepare for the visit of defending Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday (kick-off 17:30 BST), Raphinha expressed his confidence that United will win their battle against relegation.

"We have what it takes to stay up," he added. "I want to play in these games. I want to play against the best teams in the world. I want to play in every game, against everyone - but in particular these kinds of games because they really fire me up."

