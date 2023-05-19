Simon Stone, BBC Sport

West Ham’s elation at reaching their first major final in 43 years is tempered by the knowledge the final venue in Prague will not be big enough to hold the number of people who want to see it.

Their opponents, Fiorentina, are a similar club in the sense it has a big following and little recent success, in their case their most recent trophy was the Coppa Italia in 2001.

Uefa believe the game will be shown in fan parks, which may help. However, with a 20,000 capacity and a 5,000 allocation each, there is a sense of nervousness around how this will be managed and whether the security around the game will be up to the job.