County captain named in team of midweek

Jack Baldwin's stunning strike against St Johnstone will live long in the memory.

It also helped earn the Ross County skipper a place in Sportscene presenter Jonathan Sutherland's team of midweek.

Baldwin looked to have snatched a dramatic comeback win for the Staggies when he rocketed a shot into the top corner in the 90th minute.

Alas, there was still time for St Johnstone to scramble an equaliser and now it's all eyes on Rugby Park on Sunday as Malky Mackay's side go for the win they need to secure survival.