Wright extends Killie stay with new two-year deal

Defender Joe Wright has signed a new two-year Kilmarnock deal and says joining the club is the "best decision I could have possibly made".

The 28-year-old has played 30 games, scoring five goals, in his debut season at Rugby Park and is now tied down until summer 2025.

He follows striker Kyle Vassell in siging a new two-year contract this week.

“After a period out of the game, I knew that my next move was going to be an important one and it quickly became clear that joining Kilmarnock is the best decision I could possibly have made," said Wright.

"I can’t speak highly enough of the staff, fans and boys in the dressing room who made it easy to seamlessly settle in.

“Working under the gaffer has been an absolute pleasure and I know that the way he operates will continue to get the best out of me, so I’ve been desperate to extend my stay here for a while.”