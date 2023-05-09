The latest episode of the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast discuss the decision to replace Illan Meslier with Joel Robles for Saturday's game at Manchester City.

In doing so, the Spaniard made his first Premier League appearance of the season and only his fifth in all competitions.

After the game, boss Sam Allardyce said: "It's not a decision you want to make as a manager with your number one goalkeeper, but with what we had watched and what we'd seen, the rest will do him the power of good."

BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope expressed sympathy for Meslier, but ultimately backed the manager's decision.

"I was more for keeping him in," Pope told the Don't Go To Bed Yet podcast, "but then after last weekend I thought this decision is going to have to be made.

"It was a massive call and he made the right one in the end because I thought Robles had a great game. He made some really good saves.

"When you come into a side that is struggling, you have to make some changes. I’m not saying it was the obvious one but it was one that needed looking at."

Allardyce also confirmed Meslier was "not very happy" with it, which Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix sees as a positive.

"Whatever happens, it’s good he still wants to play," said Rix. "Maybe his confidence isn't as dented as we all think it would be.

"It isn’t the majority decision. Most people would have kept him in because he has credit in the bank from previous games. I would have kept Illan in but I thought Robles did well."

Listen to Don't Go To Bed Just Yet now on BBC Sounds