'Super important' Celtic learn from draw - McGregor

Celtic captain Callum McGregor urged his teammates to "learn" from Saturday's draw with Motherwell.

McGregor netted Celtic's opener in the 1-1 draw - the first time the leaders have dropped points at home in the Scottish Premiership this season.

"We probably just lacked a bit of quality, maybe in front of goal," said McGregor, 29.

"When we go one up then we try and look to get the second one, which kills the game and when you don't do that then it gives teams life in the game and that's what happened, really.

"It's important that we take the lesson from today. Hopefully, we look back at it as a slightly off day. It's super important that we learn from it."