Morgan Gibbs-White praised Nottingham Forest fans for their role in Monday's dramatic win over Southampton.

The midfielder scored Forest's third and was instrumental in the fourth goal as Danilo sealed the win.

He told BBC Radio Nottingham: "It was a bit of a rollercoaster. The boys stuck together, we showed great character and we got the win which we feel like we fully deserved.

"Playing football is always hard work, that’s why I love this game for nights like this. The fans were incredible once again. They stuck behind us through every moment in the game, every decision they still stuck behind us.

"It was my mistake for the first goal but they stuck right behind us and we kept going and we got the three points which is what we deserved.

"We knew coming into these last four games it was going to be really tough. But we stuck to the manager’s game plan. We’re trying to go to Stamford Bridge on Saturday and get another three points there.

"It’s going to be hard, it’s not going to be easy but there are still three games left. I believe, the team believes and I hope the whole fan base believes. We can definitely do it."

