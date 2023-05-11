Chelsea have frozen the prices of season tickets for the 2023-24 season, amid poor form and the cost of living crisis.

A statement on the club website read: "This season has not produced the results that any of us want. We know what we are working towards, but equally we know that will require hard work, determination and commitment.

"We all want to see Chelsea back where we belong and to share many more winning moments together at Stamford Bridge.

"Adult general admission (GA) season tickets have been frozen since 2011-12, meaning since 2005, season ticket prices have fallen in real terms by 32%. Like many industries, our costs have also risen significantly. Operating Stamford Bridge and delivering matchdays have been particularly subjected to inflationary pressures – up 31% since 2018.

"Equally, we are acutely aware of the rise in cost of living and the impact that has on our supporters."