Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says Bournemouth counterpart Gary O'Neil is doing a "fantastic job" with the Cherries.

The Eagles host O'Neil's side at Selhurst Park on Saturday, with both teams having stemmed the threat of relegation despite indifferent early-season form.

Just one point separates Palace from the Cherries, with Hodgson's side on the magical 40-point mark and Bournemouth on 39.

Speaking in his pre-match news conference on Friday, Hodgson, 75, said Bournemouth "must be absolutely delighted" with their 39-year-old boss.

"It’s a fantastic achievement, there’s no question of of it," Hodgson said of Bournemouth's journey from battling relegation to now be sitting 14th in the Premier League.

"Anyone in football recognises the difficulty of the task that Gary’s had and appreciates the enormous job he’s done in confronting that task.

"[I have] a lot of respect for him. I don’t know him well. I remember him well as a player. I shall be pleased to meet him for the first time on Saturday."

Despite his glowing praise for the Bournemouth boss, Hodgson expects the Cherries to provide stern opposition when they visit Selhurst Park.

"We’re expecting a very tough game because they’re a team who play on the front foot, like to take the game to the opponent and like to have good possession of the ball," he explained.

"They have the skilful players to pull that off.

"We’re preparing for a tough task at home and I hope we’re going to be ready for it."