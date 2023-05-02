Former Leicester City winger Matt Piper says James Maddison taking the crucial missed penalty against Everton was "very strange" considering Jamie Vardy’s goalscoring history.

Maddison’s penalty, which would have made it 3-1 following goals from Caglar Soyuncu and Vardy, was struck down the middle and easily saved by Jordan Pickford. The Toffees went on to equalise in the second half and the game finished 2-2.

"Vardy was great and should have scored another goal. I have no idea why the most decorated striker - one of the best Premier League frontmen we’ve seen, who's knocking on the door to become one of the top 10 goalscorers - is not taking a penalty," Piper told BBC Radio Leicester's When You’re Smiling podcast.

"It is such a high-pressure situation, so I have no idea why Maddison took that.

"Think about all the high-pressure penalties Vardy has taken over the years as well. Yes, Maddison has taken penalties before, but none of them have had the importance of that penalty. Vardy has taken penalties that are really high pressure and scored.

"I have no idea why it happened. It would have been chosen before the game, but it seems very strange that Maddison took it when Vardy was on the pitch.

"Under any manager who comes in, Vardy should be the penalty-taker. The fact that he had scored against Leeds and scored again against Everton. He is now on 136 goals in Premier League football - he has to be on penalties."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds