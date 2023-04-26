Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe will have a transfer budget of up to £150m to spend this summer. (Sun), external

The Magpies are monitoring Roma's Brazil centre-back Roger Ibanez, 24. (Nicolo Schira), external

Newcastle will also consider selling winger Allan Saint-Maximin this summer. (Football Insider), external

England midfielder Mason Mount has one year left on his contract and is yet to sign a new deal with Chelsea. Newcastle, Manchester United and Liverpool are all interested in the 24-year-old. (Mail Sport), external

