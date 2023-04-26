Adam Blackmore, BBC Radio Solent

Financially, the impact of relegation for Saints would be largely mitigated by parachute payments, the sale of some senior players, and through the financial commitment from owners Sports Republic.

But the biggest impact would be on the club’s model of buying top young talent from around the world, and developing it to make big profits in the future.

Players of similar ability to Romeo Lavia or Armel Bella-Kotchap will not want to come to Saints to play in the Championship you would suspect.

The only upside to that is the Saints academy players may get more of a chance to push towards the first team, rather than see the club bring in talented 18 and 19-year-olds from other clubs.

And relegation for Saints would also impact the calibre of manager they can attract in the summer.