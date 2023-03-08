Mikel Arteta says he “cannot control” what is written about his future but insists he is happy at Arsenal.

The Spaniard has been linked with a return to his home country to take charge of Real Madrid after such an impressive season in north London.

However, speaking before Thursday’s Europa League tie with Sporting in Portugal, Arteta played down those rumours.

“Managers and players cannot control what is written,” he said. “What I can tell is that I’m fully focused on what I’m doing here.

“I am extremely proud and grateful to do what I’m doing in this football club. That’s it.”

Arteta faces the challenge of keeping his players happy and fit when naming his team for the return of European competition, with the Premier League title race entering a crucial stage.

While accepting the situation is challenging, he backs himself to make the right decisions.

“Being fair in football is very difficult,” he said. “Of course, everyone wants to play. We have one team and we have to play the games with the best possible players to win it.

“You have to be really good at communicating your decisions to help players understand what you do.

“We want everyone to feel important and we are going to try to make them feel like that.”