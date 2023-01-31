Tolaj joins Dundee on loan

Lorent TolajGetty Images

Brighton forward Lorent Tolaj will spend the rest of the season on loan with Dundee after being recalled from his spell with Salford City.

The 21-year-old made 17 appearances for the League Two side, scoring once.

Technical director David Weir said: "Lorent hasn’t played as much as we had hoped during his time at Salford, but we’re pleased that he’s had the opportunity.

"He heads to a Dundee team who are looking to win promotion back to the Premiership, so it’s an exciting challenge for Lorent to help take the next step in his career."