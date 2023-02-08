Man Utd v Leeds: Team news

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro begins a three-match ban following his red card against Crystal Palace.

Marcel Sabitzer may start his first game for the club but Antony, Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial miss out.

Caretaker Michael Skubala will take charge of Leeds following the sacking of head coach Jesse Marsch on Monday.

He says several unnamed players are nursing "bumps and bruises" following Sunday's defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Robin Koch returns from suspension but Rodrigo, Adam Forshaw and Stuart Dallas remain sidelined.

Who will make Man Utd's XI?

Predict the Leeds line-up