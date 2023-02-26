Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Wembley

Newcastle's vast Toon Army warmly applauded them at the final whistle, but this will be a bitter disappointment after they travelled south in their hordes with hopes and expectations so high.

There was certainly no lack of effort, but there is a desperate absence of end product to a side whose momentum in the Premier League has slowed - and that agonising wait to celebrate a trophy continues.

It showed here as Newcastle got into threatening positions several times in the second half, but never took advantage in a manner that might have exerted a measure of pressure on Manchester United.

All eyes were on German keeper Karius, drafted in for Pope - suspended after being sent off against Liverpool - and still best remembered for a calamitous performance for Jurgen Klopp's team in their 2018 Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.

Newcastle would have preferred the greater certainty of Pope, but no blame can be attached to Karius here - and he actually made good saves from Wout Weghorst, Rashford and, just before the end, Bruno Fernandes.

There is no doubt, though, that despite this loss, Newcastle are heading in the right direction under Howe.

They would have gladly taken a major final at the start of the season, but Wembley once again brought only heartache for the Geordies.