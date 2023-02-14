Winning milestone for Klopp
- Published
250 - Tonight was Jürgen Klopp's 250th win as Liverpool manager in all competitions. It was his 414th game in charge of the Reds, reaching the milestone win quicker than any of the previous three managers to do so for the club (Paisley 448, Shankly 472 and Watson 539). Landmark. pic.twitter.com/DBmzzJrDQn— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 13, 2023
