We asked you which player you would sell this summer and which player you would buy.

Here's who you picked:

Valdez: It's a must to get Tommy Doyle back one way or another. If I had to get rid of one player, it would be Rhian Brewster, mainly due to his injury- susceptibility.

Dave: I would sell Max Lowe. We have Rhys Norrington-Davies at left-back, and Jack Robinson and Ben Osborn can play there. Lowe is Championship level at best. We need Tommy Doyle back on loan, or on a permanent deal if we get some new investment. Our midfield is light and, while Ollie Norwood has been a great servant, Doyle is much more dynamic.

Dan: I would probably have sold Sander Berge, assuming a replacement was found. I would have brought in Kyle Walker, and a little extra shout for Doyle to replace Berge.