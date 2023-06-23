'Buy Walker, sell Brewster'? Your thoughts on summer transfers

Your views image

We asked you which player you would sell this summer and which player you would buy.

Here's who you picked:

Valdez: It's a must to get Tommy Doyle back one way or another. If I had to get rid of one player, it would be Rhian Brewster, mainly due to his injury- susceptibility.

Dave: I would sell Max Lowe. We have Rhys Norrington-Davies at left-back, and Jack Robinson and Ben Osborn can play there. Lowe is Championship level at best. We need Tommy Doyle back on loan, or on a permanent deal if we get some new investment. Our midfield is light and, while Ollie Norwood has been a great servant, Doyle is much more dynamic.

Dan: I would probably have sold Sander Berge, assuming a replacement was found. I would have brought in Kyle Walker, and a little extra shout for Doyle to replace Berge.

Related Topics