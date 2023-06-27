Manchester United's new home kit for the 2023-24 season has been revealed, with the club saying it represents the "deep connection between Manchester and its rich industrial heritage".

United added: "It pays homage to the city's iconic red rose in a stunning geometric design and draws inspiration from the bridge over the River Irwell, which connects Manchester and Salford and stands as a symbol of the city's strength and its profound impact on the world during the industrial revolution."

The club added that the kit is "manufactured with 100% recycled materials, demonstrating Adidas' commitment to sustainability and their ongoing efforts to combat plastic waste".

