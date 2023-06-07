Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has developed a system that ensures Ilkay Gundogan "can't really be touched'.

That is the belief of England defender Conor Coady, who lauded both the City captain and manager on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"He's a fantastic footballer, that's what he brings," he said.

"I also think how the manager sets them up. We look at the formation they're playing with the ball now - a lot of the time I see a little bit of a box in midfield.

"I see Stones dropping in with Rodri. I see Gundogan, De Bruyne, and all of a sudden they've got bodies in midfield and then Gundogan's finding spaces where, as a midfielder or a centre-half, you don't want to go into.

"For me, that all comes down to the manager in terms of how he's reinventing the game, how he's looking at the game and saying: 'Right, how can I make this better?'

"Playing with three centre-halves but one of my centre-halves is going to drop into midfield."

Coady - who spent last season on loan at Everton from Wolves - was playing against City when Gundogan scored a brilliant improvised flick and a clinical free-kick.

It was just one of the games towards the end of the season where the German has made a telling impact, the most recent being his starring role in Saturday's FA Cup final win over rivals Manchester United.

"He's one of the most intelligent footballers I've seen in my life," Coady added.

"I witnessed his goal at Goodison first hand. The technique and the skill to [take the ball] on his thigh and get his leg up to flick it in the goal was just next level.

"All credit to him, but also to the manager for finding a way of playing where he can't really be touched."

Listen to the full episode of Monday Night Club on BBC Sounds