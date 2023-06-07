Analysis: Fiorentina 1-2 West Ham

Simon Stone, BBC Sport at Fortuna Arena

The manner of victory could not have been any sweeter for West Ham.

Whilst Nayef Aguerd took time out to console Morocco team-mates Sofyan Amrabat at the final whistle, the celebrations of the Premier League team were something to behold.

From 18-year-old forward Divin Mubama, who played no part, to David Moyes himself, finally a trophy-winner after such a long career in management, all joined in joy, leaping around trying to take it all in.

There will be an unwanted post-script as Uefa is bound to come down hard on the Hammers for the unwanted first-half scenes that left Cristiano Biraghi playing with a bandage round his head for the last hour of the contest and forced the club to condemn those responsible.

However, that is for another day.

The reaction from the pitch and the stands at the final whistle give a lie to anyone who feels this tournament is beneath them and should give hope to Aston Villa, England's entrants next season.

At the centre of it all was Declan Rice. There was no thought of his future as he lapped up the adulation of the fans who have followed his journey from rising academy star to full England honours.