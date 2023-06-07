Former West Ham goalkeeper Rob Green said West Ham's Europa Conference League triumph made all the pain of a tough season worth it.

The win over Fiorentina in Prague is the Hammers' first trophy in 43 years and their first European trophy in 58 years.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "It’s just unbridled joy isn’t it? It’s pure emotion of what has been a tough season.

"This competition has kept them going. They came through it and it’s just a wonderful moment. It’s been such a long time for anyone involved in the club.

"Look at David Moyes. You can go a whole career, a lifetime and not see any moment like this up until when you think your chance might have gone. You look at players, you look at clubs who go through their whole existences without anything to celebrate at times.

"Football is about pain and suffering the majority of the time, but it brings you this absolute unbridled moments of joy. This is a moment they will never forget and always cherish."