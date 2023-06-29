Forward Abdallah Sima will spend the 2022-23 campaign on loan with Rangers.

The 22-year-old Senegal international signed for Brighton in 2021 but spent last season on loan with French Ligue 1 side Angers, where he scored five goals in 19 starts.

Technical director David Weir said: "Abdallah had a really strong finish to last season in France, after initially being disrupted by injury, but he once again showed his ability when he did play, and the potential he offers.

"We are hoping he can get a good run of games with Rangers this coming season, both domestically and in European competition, and we will keep a close eye on his progress."