💬 “It’s a blow for us all because he’s been fantastic. His level of performance has been great. Consistency, drive, bringing energy into the team.”



🗣️ Frank Lampard, on Nathan Patterson’s injury, & whether Dominic Calvert-Lewin will return to the squad



#️⃣ #SOUEVE #EFC pic.twitter.com/iE88Kz6WS9